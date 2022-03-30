Sitcom based on local bowling champ premieres Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A local professional bowler is getting the Hollywood treatment - a CBS sitcom based on his incredible true story.

“I think this is exactly the type of show, not only, forget about what the world needs. This is the kind of show I would like to watch,” said Pete Holmes, the actor portraying Flushing-native Tom Smallwood in CBS’ new sitcom “How We Roll.”

The real Smallwood is excited to see the show, which premieres Thursday, March 31 at 9:30 p.m.

“It should be good,” Smallwood said. “Talked to the writers a lot. They’re trying to do the best they can for bowling, you know, like it as respectful as possible.”

As TV5 previously reported, Flushing native and former PBA champion Smallwood is getting a CBS sitcom based on his life.

“So we were very isolated and I got this offer and I was like ‘oh my gosh, there’s so few multi-cam sitcoms,’” Holmes said. “We opened up the script and we, I think we said out loud, ‘please don’t be bad.’”

Though there’s about a foot difference in height, Holmes felt a shared experience.

“As somebody who got divorced and then got into comedy much more seriously, I know what it’s like to need the belief and support of your friends and family to pursue a dream,” Holmes said.

Saginaw native Brian D’arcy James is the executive producer of the sitcom.

“The possibility of telling not only Tom’s story but telling, you know, the story about my city,” James said. “The place that I grew up, that I love and have great memories and very fond of.”

The real Smallwood is bowling in Las Vegas, but his family is flying out to watch the premiere with him. It’s slotted for an 11-episode season.

