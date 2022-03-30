Soaring Eagle launching sports betting on NCAA championship game day

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will open its new sportsbook on April 4, the day of the NCAA Tournament championship game.

The sportsbook will be inside the Ascend. The grand opening starts at 4 p.m. with remarks from leaders of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe as well as Soaring Eagle executives.

“Ascend Sportsbook is the perfect spot,” said Kristina Griffus, director of iGaming and sports betting operations. “It’s a great place to watch a game and it really has all the elements that make for a great sportsbook. It’s an energetic game-day atmosphere, has plenty of TV’s, and you can’t beat the food and drinks.”

The sportsbook is part of Soaring Eagle’s statewide move into sports betting and iGaming, which will include the Eagle Casino and Sports mobile platform coming later this spring.

“We have taken considerable time to ensure we have an offering that is customer centered with a focus on true relationship building wagering. Everyone here is very excited and ready to not only meet but exceed all your gaming experiences” CEO Melinda Coffin said.

