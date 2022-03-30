Two injured in Saginaw Twp. crash

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw Township.

At 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, officers were sent to the crash at the intersection of Tittabawassee Road and Towne Centre Road.

A pickup truck was heading west on Tittabawassee Road when it tried to make a turn in the southbound lane on a flashing yellow signal, Saginaw Township Police Chief Scott Malace said.

The truck was then struck by a van heading east, which has a green signal, which caused the pickup truck to roll over onto a parked vehicle on Towne Centre, Malace said.

The male driver and the female passenger of the truck, both from Rose City, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not suspect any factors contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.