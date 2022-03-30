Advertisement

Two injured in Saginaw Twp. crash

Saginaw Township Police are investigating a crash that happened at the intersection of...
Saginaw Township Police are investigating a crash that happened at the intersection of Tittabawassee and Towne Centre.(WNEM)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Saginaw Township.

At 10:35 a.m. on Wednesday, March 30, officers were sent to the crash at the intersection of Tittabawassee Road and Towne Centre Road.

A pickup truck was heading west on Tittabawassee Road when it tried to make a turn in the southbound lane on a flashing yellow signal, Saginaw Township Police Chief Scott Malace said.

The truck was then struck by a van heading east, which has a green signal, which caused the pickup truck to roll over onto a parked vehicle on Towne Centre, Malace said.

The male driver and the female passenger of the truck, both from Rose City, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not suspect any factors contributed to the crash.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Cheyanne Jade Mather
Police: Flint teen missing since February
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Prosecutors rest their case in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial
Here are the top stories we are following for Wednesday morning, March 30.
TV5 news update: Wednesday morning, March 30
Physician weighs in on current state of COVID-19 in Michigan
Physician weighs in on current state of COVID-19 in Michigan