Warm, wet, & windy to start Thursday, cooler & drier by evening

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures have come up above freezing this afternoon and from this point forward with this system, we’re no longer expecting any freezing rain.

Our warmest temperatures of the day will likely occur later this evening and we’ll stay mild into the start of Thursday. But in typical Michigan spring fashion, expect a cool down for the second half of tomorrow, along with another round of strong winds.

This Evening & Overnight

Although we’re done with freezing rain, we’re not done with regular rain. Showers, with some occasional rumbles of thunder, will remain possible through the evening and overnight hours tonight. To keep tabs on rain through the evening, be sure to use our Interactive Radar.

Severe weather is not anticipated at this time. The main hazard with anything moving through tonight could be locally heavy rainfall.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the 40s and 50s this evening as a warm front lifts northward through the area. These temperatures will remain fairly steady overnight into Thursday morning, which will keep any precipitation in liquid form. This will also eliminate any ice threat on the roads. Still be mindful of areas of standing water in poor drainage areas.

Southeasterly winds will gradually turn southerly and then southwesterly into Thursday morning. Gusts between 20-30 miles per hour will become more common, before the strongest gusts arrive later Thursday morning.

Thursday

Wind Advisories have been issued for the southern half of the WNEM-TV5 viewing area for the wind potential on Thursday. The advisories go into effect between 11 PM and midnight, and last through 2-4 PM tomorrow depending on your county.

Wind Advisories have been issued for late tonight and early Thursday. (WNEM)

The peak of the wind will be roughly between 6 AM and 12 PM, with southwest gusts between 40 to 50 miles per hour possible. After noon, winds will gradually drop off into the evening hours and turn westerly, although will remain breezy with gusts between 20 to 35 miles per hour.

Strong wind gusts are possible early Thursday, reaching between 40 to 50 mph. (WNEM)

Showers will remain possible, especially early Thursday morning, before dropping off pretty rapidly from 10 AM onward into the afternoon. We can’t completely rule out showers during the afternoon, but the coverage would be much more spotty.

Temperatures are expected to start the day in the 40s and 50s, but will fall into the 30s and 40s for the evening hours. If any showers remain during the evening, they’ll have a chance to mix with, or changeover to snow. However no significant accumulation is possible.

Lows Thursday night will be in the middle 20s to low 30s, so we’ll have to watch for any areas of standing water potentially re-freezing. However, sometimes in these wind situations, the wind helps us out by drying things out a bit, so this may be more of an isolated issue.

Rainfall amounts will be highly variable through Friday morning, with some areas picking up over 1″ mainly north and west of Saginaw, with lighter amounts of less than 1″ south and east of Saginaw.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.