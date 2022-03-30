Whitmer signs nearly $5B infrastructure investment plan

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in Michigan’s infrastructure, grow the economy and create jobs.

The Building Michigan Together Plan will bring new road and bridge projects, build more affordable housing, expand high-speed internet, improve state and local parks and support tens of thousands of jobs, according to Whitmer.

“The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan includes some of the largest investments in our infrastructure in Michigan history. With this plan, we’re building on our work to improve our roads, water, and high-speed internet. I’m particularly proud of the fact that this plan makes the single largest investment in Michigan history in our state and local parks, empowering hundreds of local economies,” Whitmer said. “I am grateful to our congressional delegation for sending us these resources and proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done and ensure our infrastructure is reliable for generations to come.”

Whitmer celebrated the investment with local and state officials, outdoor recreation enthusiasts, and community members in downtown Grand Rapids.

The plan will invest in several parks across Michigan, including:

Grand Rapids: $55 million to expand the Grand River Greenway into Kent County and Grand Rapids, a project that will revitalize the downtown area with 26 acres of new and rehabbed urban park space, increased public access to the Grand River and development of 28 miles of interconnected community trails.

Detroit: $60 million to develop the Joe Louis Greenway , a nearly 30-mile, interconnected biking and walking trail system – extending from the Detroit Riverfront to Highland Park, Dearborn and Hamtramck – that will help revitalize and green Michigan’s largest urban center.

$20 million to fund development of a variety of rural outdoor recreation projects, including a new ski jump at Upper Peninsula:$20 million to fund development of a variety of rural outdoor recreation projects, including a new ski jump at Copper Peak , in the U.P.

Community parks will receive $65 million, administered by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, for infrastructure needs. The program will help support more than 4,000 parks and trails across the state.

Michigan’s outdoor industry sustains 126,000 jobs and more than $4.7 billion in wages and salaries in the state, according to Whitmer.

“I am working hard to lower costs for Michiganders. I am proud to have delivered funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to bring billions of dollars to the state of Michigan to repair our roads and bridges, invest in the Great Lakes and expand broadband internet access,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “This will improve our supply chains and lower costs for Michiganders. I also applaud Governor Whitmer for creating the first state park in Genesee County in Flint with this funding to help increase access to public spaces for people in urban area.”

The Building Michigan Together Plan will invest $645 million in Michigan’s infrastructure, including:

$317 million for road and bridge programs, benefitting both state and local projects.

$66 million to make state transportation infrastructure more resilient to future flooding events by adding reliable generator backup power to all 164 state-owned pumping stations.

$98 million for airport infrastructure improvement grants.

$66 million to improve public transportation.

$25 million investment in the statewide Mobility Futures Initiative to position Michigan to lead the nation in mobility innovation.

More households and small businesses will be connected to reliable high-speed internet through $250 million in funding.

The plan provides funding for housing in underserved rural and urban areas, including:

$150 million for housing and home improvements, such as: $50 million investment in the Housing and Community Development Fund to meet the housing needs of low-income households throughout the state. $50 million to create a missing middle housing gap fund. $50 million for residential home improvements including grants to incentivize energy efficiency and provide energy assistance.

$383 million for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance to help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent.

$121 million to help Michigan homeowners avoid the personal devastation of foreclosure.

Additionally, the Building Michigan Together Plan includes:

$133 million to strengthen Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance System and tackle fraud.

$46 million to protect funding for public safety and first responders in cities, villages and townships with population losses in the 2020 Census.

