Colin Kaepernick named honorary captain for UM spring game(Source: UM Football Twitter)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WNEM)- The University of Michigan football team announced Wednesday Colin Kaepernick was named the honorary captain for Saturday’s Maize and Blue Spring Game.

Michigan football announced the news on twitter with a picture of Coach Jim Harbaugh and Kaepernick holding a customized jersey with his name on it.

Kaepernick last player quarterback in the National Football League in 2016. He played for Coach Harbaugh on the San Fransico 49ers from 2011 to 2014.

