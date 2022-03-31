Former Bay City bank manager sentenced 34 months for theft of Social Security benefits

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- A former Bay City JPMorgan Chase Bank manager was sentenced to 34 months in federal prison for charges involving stealing Social Security benefits from a dead customers account.

Midland resident Jeffrey Piecka, 46, was sentenced Thursday afternoon in the United States District Court in Bay City.

Piecka stole $169,967.63 in government benefits form the account of a dead resident, according to court documents.

He identified the account at his work by noticing there was little activity.

Piecka created access of the account for himself after suspecting the owner was dead. He withdrew money, made online payments to credit card companies, a utility company and his apartment complex according to the United States Department of Justice.

“The defendant was in a position to safeguard bank customers’ accounts, and he abused that trust. It is also important to remember that stealing from the government is stealing from the taxpayers that fund that government. The sentence today reflects the seriousness of this offense,” said United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison.

“Mr. Piecka was in a position of trust; he abused it for his personal gain and stole over $169,000 in Social Security benefits. This sentence holds him accountable for his criminal actions,” said Gail S. Ennis, Inspector General for the Social Security Administration. “My office will continue to work with SSA to identify improper payments to deceased persons. I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecuting this individual and protecting the integrity of SSA programs.”

Piecka is also ordered to repay the money in restitution to the Social Security Administration.

