Part of $4.8B infrastructure plan going to fix Edenville, Sanford Dams

Mich. (WNEM)- Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the historic Building Michigan Together Plan, a nearly $4.8 billion infrastructure plan, on Wednesday.

A good chunk of that money will be used to create a new state park in mid-Michigan and repair the dams that failed in May of 2020 causing catastrophic flooding throughout the region.

For residents living in the Four Lakes Special Assessment district, the money will hopefully ease some of the financial burden placed on them.

“We’ve all been kind of on our toes waiting for it to get passed,” said Teresa Quintana, Sanford resident.

The bill allocates $200 million to the Four Lakes Task Force to rebuild the areas four dams in Midland and Gladwin counties. Another $40 million will go to addressing repairs, renovations, or the elimination of dams statewide.

Quintana and other homeowners in the district have been waiting for the bill to pass because of the hefty assessment price tag.

“The special assessments that were going to go on to the lake front and back lot properties was significant. I mean, I think Sanford Lake started out at $3,000 a year. Then things were reassessed. It was brought down to $1,600 a year which was better than $3,000. But it was still not perceived by a lot of the community as an affordable assessment for homeowners,” Quintana said.

In May 2020, several areas in mid-Michigan were underwater after the Sanford and Edenville Dams were breached.

“Just excited to have safe infrastructure that’s new with newer technology than you know what was 100 years ago. I knew that Sanford was a high hazard dam, but I certainly never in my lifetime expected it to actually breach,” Quintana said.

Since then, the dam has been opened turning the Sanford Lake into a flowing river.

Village of Sanford President Dolores Porte said life in the area will be revived with this funding.

“We’ll look out our window and we’ll see water again in our lakes. We’ll be able to stay home on the Fourth of July and do what we used to do and be out on our boats and watch the fireworks,” Porte said.

Which will in turn grow the local economy.

“We see a lot of people investing in the village,” Porte said. “This $200 million will help solidify that continued investment because people will see the continued progress towards getting the lakes back.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.