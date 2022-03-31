Rainy and windy start for Thursday, colder tonight

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - After an icy start Wednesday morning, we’re starting your Thursday on the mild side for many!

Rain, strong winds, falling temperatures, and a few snow showers will all be on the table over the next 24 hours.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Wind Advisories are in effect for several Mid-Michigan counties until Wednesday afternoon.

The Rifle River in Arenac county is under a flood warning until further notice.

Get the latest information on your area right here!

Today & Tonight (Thursday)

More scattered showers will be possible Thursday. The better chance for rain will hold for the morning hours. Precipitation is expected to become a bit more isolated going into the afternoon and evening hours.

Winds stay stronger from the SW around 20-30 mph, with gusts near 50 mph at times. A few power outages can’t be ruled out. Nothing widespread expected. Peak wind will be felt during the morning hours.

Falling temperatures by Thursday PM from the 50s into the 40s and 30s by the evening will be likely. Any linger precipitation will have the chance to changeover to some snow showers late Thursday into Friday AM.

Lows tonight will be much colder compared to last night; dropping back near 30.

Friday & Weekend Outlook

Despite a linger snow shower Friday AM, most of Friday is trending dry. Trends shows a decrease in clouds going into the afternoon and evening hours. Some rays of sunshine look good before the day is over.

Highs on Friday will be scaled back a few degrees; only reaching the low 40s. Winds will be breezy from the NW around 10-15 mph with gusts reaching near 25 mph.

For the weekend, the only chance for a few showers will hold for Saturday PM into the overnight hours. Could again have a few snow showers sneaking in depending exactly on temperature profiles.

Sunday looks like the better day of the two. More clouds than sun, but looking mainly dry.

Highs will hang out in the upper 40s for the weekend!

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.