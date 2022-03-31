Retired police dog needs help paying for medical bills

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Three years after retiring from a local police force, Canjo the police dog continues to battle the physical toll of nearly a decade of service with the Saginaw Police Department.

The one thing a K-9 officer doesn’t do is say no.

“They went to work every day with us. Send them into a house to find a bad guy or bad girl, walking through thorny bushes, find missing children and the walk away Alzheimer’s patients,” said Douglas Stacer, Canjo’s handler and the Vice President of Saginaw Valley Police Canine Association.

That was Canjo’s job for eight years with the Saginaw Police Department. He retired in June of 2019 remaining at the home of his handler Stacer, a former Saginaw officer.

It wasn’t long afterward the physical toll of Canjo’s work became evident.

“He was retired for not even five months and he started developing some issues with his back legs,” Stacer said.

Testing revealed severe back issues. Last summer he needed back surgery and now the veterinary bills are piling up.

“From June of last year until now, we’re pushing the $20,000 mark. We’re looking at about $12,000 over the next year, just for ongoing medical expenses,” Stacer said.

Stacer said what most people don’t realize is that many K-9 officers in mid-Michigan are funded solely by donations.

“The city of Saginaw where we retired from and Canjo worked for, not one dollar of their budget is spent on any current, working, or retired dogs,” Stacer said.

What fundraisers don’t cover comes from Satcer’s own pockets.

“It comes out of our pockets. In this case, it can be very pricey,” Stacer said.

K-9 Canjo’s Facebook page is accepting donations for his ongoing rehabilitation efforts.

“I just want people to know that without you, we wouldn’t be here. The dogs wouldn’t be working,” Stacer said.

You can help Canjo’s cause here.

