Advertisement

School board treasurer files PPO against another member, activist

Flint School Board meeting
Flint School Board meeting(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- The treasurer for the Flint Board of Education has filed a Personal Protection Order (PPO) against the former board president after the two were involved in a conflict during a public meeting.

Laura Maclntyre has accused former board president Danielle Green of grabbing her throat and slamming her head down on a table during an open meeting on Wednesday, March 23.

The school board removed Green as the president after being involved in a “severe” threat, according to the board’s vice president Joyce Ellis-McNeal.

Green is still a board member.

MacIntyre also filed a PPO against Arthur Woodson, a local activist in the Flint community.

https://www.wnem.com/2022/03/23/watch-live-flint-community-schools-holding-emergency-meeting/

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Several mid-Michigan residents were forced to evacuate when the Sanford and Edenville dams...
Part of $4.8B infrastructure plan going to fix Edenville, Sanford Dams
MGN Online
Former Bay City bank manager sentenced 34 months for theft of Social Security benefits
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by several local and state leaders to highlight Flint’s first...
Whitmer announces $26.2M investment in Flint’s first state park
Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday afternoon, March 31.
TV5 news update: Thursday afternoon, March 31