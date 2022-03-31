School board treasurer files PPO against another member, activist

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- The treasurer for the Flint Board of Education has filed a Personal Protection Order (PPO) against the former board president after the two were involved in a conflict during a public meeting.

Laura Maclntyre has accused former board president Danielle Green of grabbing her throat and slamming her head down on a table during an open meeting on Wednesday, March 23.

The school board removed Green as the president after being involved in a “severe” threat, according to the board’s vice president Joyce Ellis-McNeal.

Green is still a board member.

MacIntyre also filed a PPO against Arthur Woodson, a local activist in the Flint community.

