Whitmer announces $26.2M investment in Flint’s first state park

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was joined by several local and state leaders to highlight Flint’s first state park.

Chevy Commons, the former site of the Chevrolet plant, is the planned location of Michigan’s 104th state park, funded by the Building Michigan Together, which Whitmer signed on Wednesday.

The Building Michigan Together Plan includes some of the largest infrastructure investments in Michigan’s history, Whitmer said. The nearly $5 billion plan will improve drinking water, start dozens of new road and bridge projects, build more affordable housing, expand high-speed internet, improve state and local parks, and support tens of thousands of jobs.

“Michiganders love our pristine parks and majestic outdoor spaces. Over the last couple of years, attendance at state parks reached historic highs as people sought space to unwind and safely connect with their friends and loved ones. Our parks support so many jobs and local economies too, empowering tourism and recreation small businesses across the state,” Whitmer said. “The Building Michigan Together plan will invest $250 million to improve all 103 of our existing state parks and build a new state park in Flint. All of our state parks are important pillars of their communities. They support local small businesses, create jobs, and give people beautiful, welcoming places to make memories. The bipartisan Building Michigan Together Plan proves that we can come together to deliver on the issues that matter most to families, and I look forward to seeing the impact it will have on our state parks.”

The Building Michigan Together Plan will invest $26.2 million to develop Flint’s state park, while $224 million will be used to help the Michigan Department of Natural Resources address a backlog of infrastructure, repair, and maintenance needs at 103 existing state parks.

Combined with the infrastructure plan’s $200 million investment in local parks and recreation facilities, Michigan is investing a total of $450 million to improve parks and recreation resources for Michiganders and visitors.

“The City of Flint is known for its beautiful parks throughout the community that offer activity spaces for our families. We appreciate the state of Michigan’s investment in turning Chevy Commons into the first and only state park in Genesee County,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “This is a great opportunity to revitalize an area in our community that will remain free and open to all Flint residents. I’m happy to work with Gov. Whitmer to lift this effort into reality.”

