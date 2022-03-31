Wind dies down a bit, spotty showers linger through early Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been an active last few days in Mid-Michigan, with a round of freezing rain, plenty of plain old rain, and some strong winds early Thursday.

Thankfully, things appear to be settling down a bit this evening and while our winds won’t go completely calm, we’ll see them remain much lower through the next few days. In addition to that, any chances for wet weather should remain much lighter too, which is good with more areas picking up another 1″ or more of rain.

This Evening & Overnight

Showers will remain possible this evening, but are expected to be much more isolated than the widespread rains we’ve seen going back into yesterday and early this morning. These showers should be mostly rain at first, however as cold air moves in from the west, we’ll make a transition to mixed showers, then eventually outright snow for anything that remains late tonight.

Scattered snow could linger overnight, especially in our traditional lake-effect areas like the Thumb. Accumulation is not expected for most, but if things persist long enough or become heavy enough downwind of Lake Huron, some of our Thumb communities may pick up a quick coating, primarily on grassy areas.

Wind speeds should drop off a bit this evening, along with our temperatures into the 20s and 30s. (WNEM)

Overnight lows will settle below freezing tonight in the 20s and low 30s, so thankfully the wind has dried most of our roads out. However, anyone who sees showers overnight should be mindful of any icy areas Friday morning.

Winds will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest, with gusts near 20 miles per hour. Wind chills will run a bit colder than actual temperatures tomorrow morning with that in mind.

Friday

Scattered snow showers should wind down by lunchtime or shortly thereafter, and dry weather will take over into your Friday evening plans. Clouds will linger through the first half of the day, but we’ll have a chance to squeeze in some late day sunshine as high pressure noses into the area during the evening.

Snow showers will continue in scattered fashion late tonight and Friday. Accumulations, if any at all, would be minor. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will be a mix of 30s and 40s, feeling cooler than actual temperatures thanks to a northwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 miles per hour.

Skies should be mostly clear late Friday night, allowing for lows to fall into the 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning.

