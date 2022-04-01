Animal rescue hit hard by nationwide cat food shortage

Mich. (WNEM)- Pet owners may have noticed some pet food is now in short supply, thanks to ongoing supply chain issues.

Shawna Guiett, director at Amazing Grace Animal Rescue, has a mounting problem on her hands. She is having a hard time finding cat food to feed the 250 felines in her organization’s care.

“Canned cat food is somewhat difficult to obtain. And we’re not sure if it’s the container, the metal or whatever,” Guiett said.

According to Iowa State University Professor Jonathan Phares, supply chain issues stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic is ongoing.

Shortages in meat used in cat food and aluminum for packaging is to blame. For Guiett, it is making taking care of the animals in her care a stressful situation.

“It just adds stress to our day, which is already busy enough. And so, we don’t really need this stress and we hope that the pet food crisis is solved soon,” Guiett said.

During the pandemic, pet adoptions increased which added to the pet supply issue. While there has been a drop off in some adoptions, cat adoptions are continuing at the same rate.

In the meantime, Guiett and her team are doing what they can to make sure the cats are getting enough food to eat.

“We don’t want to short them on their canned food because that’s something they look forward to every day. But we sometimes have to give them a little less to make sure that we have enough to go around to everyone,” Guiett said.

Phares notes online retailers like Chewy are no longer using aluminum packaging to fight the cat food shortage.

