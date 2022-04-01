Cold & dry tonight, rain/snow showers return Saturday

Meteorologist John Gross has your First Warn 5 Forecast.

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) - After a cloudy start to your Friday, we’re tracking a dry end to the week.

The return of more rain and snow showers will be on the table going into the weekend and next week.

Temperatures stay mild for the several days.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the Rifle River until Saturday.

Evening & Tonight (Friday)

We’re tracking decreasing clouds going into the later evening and overnight tonight.

Lows drop back into the 20s, but we manage a dry overnight period into the beginning of the weekend.

Winds tonight stay on the lighter side from the NW around 5-10 mph.

Weekend Outlook

For the weekend, the only chance for a few rain showers will hold for Saturday PM into the overnight hours. Could again have a few snow showers sneaking in depending exactly on temperature profiles.

Precipitation amounts are looking low and not very impactful. Rainfall will keep the region around .25″ or less by Sunday morning. Any areas that experience a changeover to snow showers could pick up a quick dusting; mainly on grassy surfaces. The best chance for any snow showers will be the farther north you go.

Sunday looks like the better day of the two. More clouds than sun, but looking mainly dry, especially crossing over into the afternoon and evening. At worst a few lingering shower for Sunday morning.

Highs will hang out in the 40s for the weekend!

Monday looks to deliver another round of rain/snow showers. Welcome to April in Michigan!

