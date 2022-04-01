Firebirds captain closing in on breaking team’s record for single season points scored

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- The Flint Firebirds have their eyes on playoffs with just a few weeks left of the season, but the team is already celebrating after its captain broke a franchise scoring record.

As a team, the Flint Firebirds are closing in on having the best season in franchise history. Individual records are also being broken, including some by a player who is stealing pucks and hearts.

A few weeks ago, captain Brennan Othmann became the first player in franchise history to score 40 goals in a season. Now, he is closing in on the team’s single season record for points scored.

“Obviously, a great honor. It hasn’t been broken in three or four years, I’m pretty sure. So hope to get a couple more to make sure that record doesn’t get broken again anytime soon,” Othmann said.

Othmann’s professional future is highly anticipated. Last year, the 19-year-old was a first-round pick in the NHL draft, taken 16th overall by the New York Rangers.

While everyone clearly sees his immense skill on the ice, it is the little things that show what a special player and leader he is.

During pre-game warmups recently, a Firebirds fan named Megan Gatz approached the glass with a sign that said “Othmann want to play rock paper scissors for your stick?” The captain noticed the sign, skated over, and began to play.

Othmann won the game, but delivered his stick anyways. Gatz said this was her first Firebirds game she has attended in at least two years, but she wanted to see her favorite player in person. She also got a keepsake for life.

“It’s gonna go in my room. Until I can get him to sign it next,” Gatz said.

“I haven’t shared a moment like that with a fan in a long time, obviously due to COVID. And this year it’s been great. We were fortunate to have fans the whole year round. In Canada, they weren’t allowed to have fans at some point. Fan interaction is great before, after the game, and during. Yeah, it means a lot that she’s a fan of mine,” Othmann said.

Othmann and the Firebirds have seven games left in the regular season before the playoffs begin. Flint currently sits in third place in the Western Conference standings.

