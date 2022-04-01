Lingering morning snow showers, more sun Friday afternoon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After some wet and windy weather in the middle of the week, we’ll slow the wind down for this Friday but a few snow showers will linger through the morning. Dry weather begins Friday afternoon and lasts until Saturday afternoon, which is where our next system comes in bringing rain and snow showers back to the area. The weekend sees temperatures returning to the middle 40s, closer to normal for this time of year!

Today

Snow showers are still residing this morning around the Tri-Cities and south of the Saginaw Bay. Temperatures are at the borderline right around freezing, so most of this snow is melting on contact with the roadways. You’ll see mainly wet roads, but drive careful with some of the spray! By this afternoon, we’ll dry out and skies will open up bringing sunshine back into the picture. Highs won’t see too much of a response to the sun, only reaching up to around 41 degrees by this afternoon. Northern locations will come in just shy of 40. The wind will persist out of the northwest from 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.

Highs Friday (WNEM)

If you have any plans for the evening, your weather is looking good! Sunset comes in around 8:02 PM. The breeze will still make it’s presence known occasionally, but conditions will be pretty quiet for any plans you might have!

Drier weather than the morning! (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear skies take us into the overnight before clouds start to return near sunrise Saturday. We’ll have dry weather with lows in the middle 20s, but the wind slows down to 5 to 10 mph out of the west southwest.

Lows Friday Night (WNEM)

Saturday

Though clouds begin to make a return by daybreak, we’ll have a few peeks of sun to start the weekend off. Those clouds return ahead of an approaching low which will eventually bring wet weather back to the area by the afternoon. This will start off as rain with temperatures in the middle 40s, but as we cool off into the evening, some of the rain will switch over to snowfall. The rain and snow is expected to be light, and most snow will melt on contact much like we’re seeing on Friday morning. Rainfall totals will check in up to 0.10″ for most around the region.

Rainfall totals: around 0.10". Most snow melting on contact. (WNEM)

Sunday

Sunday sees the chance for some pop-up showers, but most of the day stays dry. It’s just a lot of clouds that hang around for the day. Temperatures on Sunday will also reach up to the middle 40s, getting closer to normal for this time of year.

