Masks no longer required at SVSU starting May 9

Saginaw Valley State University announced Thursday masks will no longer be required on campus in any setting starting May 9.

“I realize that this change may make some of you uneasy. Others would like to see the requirement removed immediately. I continue to see many students wearing masks in settings where they are not required. I know there are students with health conditions who would not have enrolled this semester if masks had not been required and who may not be able to attend classes if the mask requirement were lifted. I do not want to disrupt their academic progress, so we will maintain our current masking policy for classes and labs for the remainder of the Winter semester--just three weeks of classes and one week of final exams,” said President Donald Bachand in the written announcement.

In the announcement, Bachand said the number of COVID-19 cases in Bay, Midland and Saginaw Counties have been in the single digits for over two weeks. Bachand said there were zero cases in the SVSU community last week.

“We will continue to monitor health conditions and remain in regular communication with Covenant HealthCare and others, and we are prepared to make additional adjustments, as necessary,” Bachand said.

