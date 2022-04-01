State expands free COVID-19 testing kits at libraries as residents return from spring break

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- As new COVID-19 cases remain low, the state is preparing for a potential uptick with spring break travelers returning home.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is expanding efforts to provide free at-home testing kits to underserved communities.

“It’s a wonderful program to be able to offer. And I’m really glad to see there’s even more libraries that are giving access to their communities to these tests,” said Stephanie Reinhardt, branch manager at Hoyt Library in Saginaw.

It is one of 70 libraries across the state to offer free at-home COVID-19 testing kits provided by the MDHHS.

“There’s an immediate rush, phone calls, people coming in, not just from Saginaw, but from surrounding areas as well. So, with this expansion, people will be able to go to their library closer to their home rather than drive, in some cases, an hour or two to get here,” Reinhardt said.

The MDHHS have shipped 24,000 test kits to participating libraries.

Joe Coyle, director of the Bureau for Disease Prevention at the MDHHS, said these tests can be a valuable tool for people returning home from spring break.

“There’s still COVID-19 out there. And I think making sure that folks have access to the things that can help protect them, and keep themselves safe, continues to be super important,” Coyle said.

Coyle is optimistic even more libraries will partner with the state to offer free at-home COVID-19 tests.

“We think it’s been successful and want to continue to provide libraries that are interested in participating in the program, to continue to expand it, and continue to procure and provide them with tests,” Coyle said.

As for Reinhardt, she said more tests are on the way.

“Call first please. We are currently waiting on the next set of tests. So, we have ordered them and the state of Michigan kind of sends them in mass. So, when we do receive them, we will post that on our social media page at the public libraries of Saginaw, and we will also notify the local news channels in order to best get the information out there,” Reinhardt said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.