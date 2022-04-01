Advertisement

Treatment ordered for Gratiot Co. man found not guilty by insanity in wife’s death

Troy Burke
Troy Burke(Gratiot County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ITHACA, Mich. (WNEM) - A judge has signed off on the mental treatment of a Gratiot County man who was found not guilty in the deadly shooting of his wife.

The Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened on Jan. 27, 2021 at a home in the village of Elwell. The suspect, Troy Burke, told another person that he shot and killed his wife, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies responded to the scene, they found 29-year-old Jessica Burke inside a home. Troy Burke was charged with open murder and felony firearms.

On Feb. 7, Burke was found not guilty by reason of insanity. The court then signed an order to commit Burke to a forensic center for a 60-day period after which the center found he was under a mental illness and required treatment.

The Gratiot County Prosecutor’s Office filed a petition on March 24 to have Burke committed because the forensic center found he was mentally ill.

During a hearing on Wednesday, March 30, a probate judge signed Burke’s involuntary commitment for treatment order, the prosecutor’s office said.

Burke is entitled to a hearing with the court every 60 days, and these hearings will continue indefinitely, the prosecutor’s office stated. If at some point Burke is deemed not a threat, then his case will go to a panel at the forensic center where his release will be taken into consideration.

