Woman claims MIFSM Saginaw Co. dispute holding up possible investigation into mother’s death

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM)- A mid-Michigan county and the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine are debating over a past due death investigation services bill that is more than $165,000.

The dispute between Saginaw County and the institute has been an ongoing issue for months. Several residents have been left waiting for vital paperwork, like death certificates.

A local woman claims the dispute is holding up a possible criminal investigation into the death of her mother.

Serena White talked about a phone call she finally had with the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine.

“By the end of the phone call I was crying, because I that there’s just been this, I’ve been holding on to this,” White said.

White said the agency told her they would send their report to Saginaw County by Friday. The move would finalize her mother’s death certificate. She died august 27.

“There’s a life insurance policy. They closed the claim so now I have to open the claim again because it’s been so long. And you know it’s been frustrating because you can’t really do anything when somebody passes away if you don’t have a death certificate,” White said.

The institute, a private company, withheld its services from Saginaw County because of non-payment in January.

Cremation permits, body transportation and storage, autopsies, forensic toxicology, and death scene investigations were all put on hold because of a dispute between the two entities that began when the institute fired county medical examiner Dr. Russell Bush in November saying he didn’t meet certain qualifications.

Saginaw County disagreed and retained Bush. The county claimed the firing was a breach of contract and withheld payment to the institute, which responded by stopping service to the county.

The institute emailed Saginaw County Controller Robert Belleman this week stating the invoice is more than 120 days past due and will be sent to collections if payment isn’t received.

Belleman said over the phone, the county doesn’t owe the money. The matter is in litigation and will be decided in court.

TV5 did not hear from the institute Friday, but in the past, they have said no one works for free.

Since the dispute erupted, the institute has turned over at least 54 reports to the county, based on earlier reporting, because they said they know families are suffering.

“It’s frustrating to be caught up in the middle of something that I don’t have any stake in what’s going on between this department and the Saginaw County coroner’s office. All I know is my mom passed away and I just need death certificates,” White said.

White said the institute and Saginaw County need to resolve their issues without adding to the emotional pain of survivors like her.

“If there’s other people that are going through the same thing, I really feel for them because you can’t have that closure you know?” White said.

