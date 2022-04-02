Community center provides free dresses for prom season

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A community center is providing free dresses for the upcoming prom season to anyone who wants one.

The Greater Midland North Family Center’s “Share the Memories” event began in 2009 and runs Wednesday through Saturday of next week.

From polka dots to brightly bejeweled, the center has a dress for everyone.

“If anybody wanted to come and get a dress for even a wedding, but we are, we do it in the spring because of people in need of a dress for usually prom,” said Georgia Pelli, the center’s director of operations. “The past years they’ve had in the hundreds. But for the last two years we could not have this event because of covid. So, this is the first time we’ve had it since I think 2019. And we’ve saved the dresses until now, and we’ve had a lot of donations this past year as well.”

Due to covid, Pelli asks that you call the center to reserve your slot to find a dress; hundreds of spots are still available.

The dresses range in size from zero to 18, and of course, any color. They have so many you could take more than just one.

You don’t need to prove your financial need to peruse the styles.

“The clients that we deal with in Mills Township sometimes need help with food or clothing or diapers. But we have noticed that prom dresses or formal dresses are very expensive, and they only wore it, wear it one time,” Pelli said.

The center will take donations at any time.

“The fun thing is that when girls come here to look for dresses, a lot of times they bring dresses from their sisters in the past, or even you know, a cousin. So, we do have a lot of people that come to look for dresses, but they also donate dresses at the same time,” Pelli said.

The center doesn’t expect to give away all of their dresses next week and hopes to have another free event in the fall just in time for homecoming.

If you’d like to register for a slot to come pick out a dress, or a few, you can call the center at 989-689-7770.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.