SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mackinac Bridge has closed due to falling ice.

Officials recommend that motorists avoid the area so that maintenance vehicles can operate.

Staff are reporting that the ice falling is 1/2″ thick.

It is unknown how long it will take for the ice to clear.

For updates, “MacBridge” to 67283.

