Rain & snow moves in later Saturday, clouds stay stubborn through Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The clouds hung on a little longer yesterday as our storm system from the middle of the week exited the Great Lakes. Despite that, conditions dried out for the second half of the day with the clouds eventually breaking up later in the evening. We’ll have some sunshine this morning before wet weather moves in later in the day as a small system from the Rockies approaches. The second half of the weekend is looking mostly dry, but another system moves in Monday to bring another round of rain and snow showers.

Today

Despite the cool morning, sunshine will come into the area to begin the day. The system brining rain and snow later on in the day is still heading towards the Great Lakes, but clouds will increase through the remainder of the morning and into the afternoon ahead of the low. Rain will be the precipitation type at the onset, but snowflakes will begin to mix-in later on in the evening as temperatures cool off. Any daytime plans you have will be dry, just have the rain gear if you’re heading out this evening!

Rain & Snow Saturday Afternoon/Evening (WNEM)

Highs today will reach up to lower and middle 40s, still below normal for this time of year. The wind will be light, though, out of the south southwest between 5 and 10 mph.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

More rain will transition to snowfall overnight, but the activity will begin to taper as we head towards the morning hours of Sunday. Despite the wet weather tapering off, clouds will be stubborn through the rest of the overnight. Lows tonight will settle right around, or just above, freezing. The wind will also make a northwesterly turn with a speed between 5 and 10 mph.

Lows Saturday Night (WNEM)

By the end of the overnight when the rain and snow comes to an end, rainfall totals will check in between 0.10″ and 0.20″. Snowfall accumulations will be little to none, fairly similar to Friday morning where the snow melts on contact with the ground, but there could be a dusting on grassy or elevated surfaces.

Rainfall by Sunday Morning (WNEM)

Sunday

Those stubborn clouds from the overnight will also hang around into the daytime on Sunday. A few pockets of drizzle will be possible on Sunday, but overall most of the day will be on the drier-side. Highs Sunday will again reach into the lower and middle 40s with a 5 to 10 mph wind out of the northwest.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

