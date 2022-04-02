Rain & snow tonight, small rain chances Sunday

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) - After a dry start to the weekend, rain and snow showers have returned. Good news is we don’t expect this activity to last for the rest of the weekend!

However, several more chances for rain and even snow showers will be in the forecast going into the new week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

Chances for more rain and snow showers will be on the table going into the rest of the evening and overnight hours. As temperatures fall into the evening, chances are most areas will chance over to just snow showers going into the night.

This precipitation has had to fight though some dry air initially, so as the atmosphere becomes more saturated, it will be easier for precipitation to reach the surface going into the night.

Precipitation amounts are looking low and not very impactful. Rainfall will keep the region around .25″ or less by Sunday morning. Any areas that experience a changeover to snow showers could pick up a quick dusting; mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. The best chance for any snow showers will be the farther north you go.

This system has had a history of snowfall rates exceeding melting rates, so a few quick inches within any heavier busts of snow tonight won’t be out of the question.

Lows tonight drop back into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Sunday

Sunday looks like the better day of the two. More clouds than sun, but looking mainly dry. At worst a few lingering shower for Sunday morning. There also could be a few isolated showers into the afternoon; all due to peak heating of the day.

Highs will hang out in the 40s later Sunday afternoon.

Going into the evening and overnight, we keep an eye on yet another system moving in by Monday morning. Most of Sunday evening should stay dry before this next system arrives.

Lows Sunday back in the low 30s.

Next Week

Monday will have another decent chance at more rain and snow showers. Latest trends are showing some cooler temperatures, meaning we lean more towards temperature profiles supporting snow. Snow would be most likely in the AM.

Depending on the exact orientation of the track and precipitation, a few inches of snow for some will be on the table. Stay tuned for updates on this system; could cause some impacts during your Monday AM commute.

Tuesday is looking mainly dry with more clouds. Some data wants to bring in showers late Tuesday. The bulk of the rain looks to hold off until Wednesday and is looking to last through as least Friday. Friday could even have some snow mixing in again.

With river levels high for many already, flooding concerns will be monitored closely for this upcoming week.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.