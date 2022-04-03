Bay City woman needs new kidney, searching for match

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - One local mother needs her community’s help in finding a new kidney, after Lupus took away her own, and her first transplant failed.

“Start at 7:30, takes about a half hour for everything to run, hook up, sanitize everything, and then from there you’re running, and I’m basically contained in my room,” said Tracey Libbrecht.

Libbrecht spends 12 hours on home dialysis, every day, for possibly years.

“I open this, so this kind of hangs here, this I have set up to go under my bed to kind of limit, you know, you’re limited on space, that’s the hard thing with p-d, you’re very limited on space. And then this right here sits on top of this,” said Libbrecht.

The Bay City mother was diagnosed with Lupus in 2010 and got a new kidney in 2015. But her body is now rejecting it.

“You could definitely tell that I had a functioning kidney. I dropped all of my water weight.... I had an insane amount of energy, you know, looked better, felt better, it was, yeah night and day,” Libbrecht said.

Libbrecht has no idea if anyone has been tested for her match, and she won’t be on the waiting list for another two months or so, a list about six years long.

“People tend to think a person on dialysis lives on dialysis and normally functions and as you heard from Tracey, what she goes through, especially if you’re on home dialysis, you know, seven days a week this is your life,” said Brian Martindale, a kidney donor peer mentor.

Martindale donated a kidney more than a decade ago and advocates for those who need kidneys now.

“Just to see what that time you took out of your life did to giving that person maybe years and years of life that only they can, and you can appreciate because of what you’ve done,” Martindale said.

If you would like to donate a kidney to Tracey or learn more about the process, you can email her at Kidney4Tracey@yahoo.com or call the University of Michigan transplant center at 1-800-333-9013 and ask to speak with the donor office.

