Family holds vigil for victim of shooting

Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Alicia Jackson-Skaggs at a Flint Township...
Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Alicia Jackson-Skaggs at a Flint Township Golden Corral.(Family of Alicia Jackson-Skaggs)
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Family and friends gathered Saturday to remember Alicia Jackson-Skaggs at a Flint Township Golden Corral.

The 20-year-old succumbed to her injuries two days after taking a bullet to the head Tuesday night. Her family said she was in an abusive relationship.

Ballons were released in Alicia’s honor, and the group painted the Flint rock, calling for justice with their art.

The family is still raising money for a funeral. You can find the GoFundMe here.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has charged Alicia’s ex-boyfriend Deondre McLilly and his mother in Alicia’s death. Both are facing several felonies, including first degree murder.

Investigators said McLilly’s mother, Windy Weatherford, was driving the vehicle that chased after Jackson-Skaggs, and that Weatherford was the one who pulled the car into a position so that McLilly could fire multiple shots at the car Jackson-Skaggs was in.

Both are back in court on April 14 for a probable cause conference.

