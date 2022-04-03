Investigators look for suspects after puppy is thrown out of car

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help after taking in a puppy thrown out of the back of a car.

Saginaw County Animal Care and Control posted on Facebook that witnesses reported a dog was tossed from the back of a black SUV on East Genesee between Burt and Cherry Street at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The pup was not wearing a collar and is not microchipped.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 989-797-4780 or email scacc@saginawcounty.com.

“It is a miracle this puppy did not sustain serious injury after being so ruthlessly discarded. If you saw something please say something. Please help us seek justice for him,” the post said.

