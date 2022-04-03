Isolated rain showers Sunday, tracking more rain & snow on Monday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The rain and snow from Saturday evening and overnight has come to an end this Sunday, but clouds will hang on through this Sunday. Today sees the chance for a few isolated rain showers in the afternoon, but the bigger story is yet another system coming in late tonight and on Monday. That will bring another chance of rain and snow, but on the plus-side, roadway impacts are expected to stay minimal like we’ve seen with the last couple of snowfalls this week.

Today

A low cloud deck this morning will stay stubborn through the day with cooler air aloft residing over the lower peninsula. If we do get any peeks of sunshine today, it would be later in the daytime period, near sundown. Some pockets of drizzle and isolated showers are possible this afternoon as we’ll still have some moisture to work with, but most of the day will be rain-free.

Sunday Isolated Showers (WNEM)

Highs today will reach into the middle 40s, only a handful of degrees below normal for early April, but it will be a bit of slower climb to get there today. Those high temperatures will come in closer to dinner. The wind today will be out of the northwest from 5 to 10 mph.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Tonight

The cloudy skies hang on overnight, but conditions are dry until around 5 to 6 AM. That’s when the initial rain and snow moves in for Clare, Mt. Pleasant, Alma, and Ithaca. With lows tonight right around the freezing mark, a lot of that snow will just melt on pavement like we’ve seen the last couple of days. But at that point, roads will become wet!

Lows Sunday Night (WNEM)

Monday

The rain and snow will continue to migrate eastward through the morning. It’s expected to reach the Tri-Cities, West Branch, and Flint closer to 8 to 9 AM, then into the Thumb and Lapeer before noon. As it progresses through and temperatures begin to warm slowly in the morning, we’ll see a transition over to rainfall starting from the south. One thing to note, though, are Owosso, Perry, Flint, and Lapeer may actually see plain rain for the majority of this system as it passes by. The snowfall could hang on in our northern counties all the way into the middle of the afternoon if temperatures stay borderline on freezing. A few scattered showers will last into the evening, but by Monday night, rain and snow will come to an end.

Monday Rain & Snow (WNEM)

Rainfall totals will come in around 0.25″ on average, though lower totals close to 0.10″ will come in along our northern tier, and our southern counties will have a greater chance to slightly exceed one-quarter inch. Snowfall will generally come in about an inch or less, but the greatest chance to see those accumulations will be north of US-10. Snowfall has the greatest chance of accumulating on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Rainfall through Monday (WNEM)

Highs have been trending cooler for Monday and will only top out in the 30s up north and right around 40 for the Tri-Cities and Flint. The wind will pick up a bit too with an east southeast direction at 10 to 20 mph.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

