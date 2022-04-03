Volunteers finishing repairs to disabled veteran’s home damaged by renters

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Volunteers are working to finish repairs to a local veteran’s home that was damaged by renters.

A disabled vet and his family rented out the home on Tupper Road in Bay City.

When work began, volunteers filled a 40-yard dumpster with wet and stained carpet and helped prepare the walls for painting.

Volunteers returned Saturday to help finish the project by cleaning windows, washing floors, and raking the yard.

Keith Markstrom, president of the Bay Veteran’s Foundation said he is proud that the community is coming together to help the family.

“We figured that we can’t allow this gentleman and his family to come home the condition that this house was left in,” Markstrom said. “We’re probably a week away from being completely done on the inside.”

The family is expected to move back into the house once the father is done with active duty.

