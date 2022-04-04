2 arrested after alleged attempted break-in, felonious assault

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were taken into custody following an alleged attempted breaking and entering as well as a felonious assault involving a firearm, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to a residence on S. Eleven Mile Road in Lee Township on Sunday, April 3 at 10:12 p.m. for the complaint.

The suspect refused to leave the residence and talk to law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and Aviation Unit assisted at the scene.

A 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Lee Township, were taken into custody after the incident and were lodged at the Midland County Jail.

