Advertisement

2 arrested after alleged attempted break-in, felonious assault

Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a child was hit by a car in a parking lot.(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were taken into custody following an alleged attempted breaking and entering as well as a felonious assault involving a firearm, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were sent to a residence on S. Eleven Mile Road in Lee Township on Sunday, April 3 at 10:12 p.m. for the complaint.

The suspect refused to leave the residence and talk to law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said. The Michigan State Police Emergency Support Team and Aviation Unit assisted at the scene.

A 42-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman, both from Lee Township, were taken into custody after the incident and were lodged at the Midland County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury has question but no verdict in Michigan governor plot
Jace Curtis who was last seen by his parents on March 26 in Ovid, according to MSP.
Police search for missing teen last seen March 26
Saginaw Township police car
Saginaw Twp. police equip patrol vehicles with sensory bags for children with autism
Police lights road
Deadly crash in Edenville Twp. under investigation