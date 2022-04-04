Benihana replacing Genji restaurants in Saginaw, Midland

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genji restaurants in Midland and Saginaw will be replaced by two new franchised Benihana restaurants.

Both Japanese restaurants are expected to open in the fall of 2022, according to Benihana Inc.

The Midland restaurant, located at 2929 S. Saginaw Road, is expected to be more than 6,800 square feet with 12 teppanyaki tables while the Saginaw location, located at 3870 Bay Road, will be more than 9,100 square feet with 16 teppanyaki tables.

The restaurants are part of the company’s strategic expansion plan it announced in early 2020. The key initiatives include:

New Benihana and RA Sushi restaurant development in the U.S.

Select U.S. acquisitions

Select U.S. franchise development

International franchise development in the Caribbean, Central America and South America

“We strive to create great guest memories and are excited to continue to execute our growth plan with the addition of these six new restaurants this fall/winter,” said Tom Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer and President of Benihana. “All six markets are strong performers for our current restaurants in Houston, South Florida, Detroit Metro and Southern California. We are always working on new locations for our Benihana and RA Sushi brands throughout the U.S. These are exciting times for our Company as we aggressively pursue many new growth opportunities.”

