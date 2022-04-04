City of Flint unveils statue of historic mayor

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley hosted a statue unveiling today for the city’s first black mayor.

A bronze statue of Floyd J. McCree now sits on the front lawn outside Flint City Hall.

Neeley says the honor is long overdue.

“It’s about who we are as a community,” Neeley said. “We are one Flint, resonating, moving forward and this is a historic moment. I’m just glad I was able to help make this happen.”

McCree was the mayor of Flint from 1966 until 1968. He was the first black mayor of a major metropolitan city.

During his tenure, McCree fought for fair housing and equal employment opportunities.

“We have to be able to see a reflection of greatness throughout our whole community,” Neeley said. “We have other statues, but this is the first statue in the city of Flint in the image of an African American male.”

