Advertisement

Deadly crash in Edenville Twp. under investigation

Police lights road
Police lights road(MGN)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDENVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland County deputies are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man.

On Friday, April 1 at 11:36 p.m., Midland County deputies were sent to a vehicle crash on North Lake Sanford Road, south of West Fike Road in Edenville Township.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver, 40-year-old Donald Essenburg from Edenville Township, was in a blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica heading north on North Lake Sanford Road when he failed to navigate a curve in the roadway, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chrysler Pacifica left the roadway, struck multiple trees, traveled down an embankment and then overturned, the sheriff’s office said. The driver’s side front airbag was deployed in the vehicle, and evidence shows Essenburg was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Essenburg was pronounced dead at the scene. While there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash, the sheriff’s office is waiting on toxicology reports for a final determination.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Edenville and Jerome township fire departments, MyMichigan EMS and the Midland County Medical Examiner.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury has question but no verdict in Michigan governor plot
Jace Curtis who was last seen by his parents on March 26 in Ovid, according to MSP.
Police search for missing teen last seen March 26
Saginaw Township police car
Saginaw Twp. police equip patrol vehicles with sensory bags for children with autism
Butler Police Chief Jimmy Huckeba said first responders were called out Sunday evening after a...
2 arrested after alleged attempted break-in, felonious assault