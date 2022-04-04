Deadly crash in Edenville Twp. under investigation

EDENVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Midland County deputies are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a man.

On Friday, April 1 at 11:36 p.m., Midland County deputies were sent to a vehicle crash on North Lake Sanford Road, south of West Fike Road in Edenville Township.

The preliminary investigation shows the driver, 40-year-old Donald Essenburg from Edenville Township, was in a blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica heading north on North Lake Sanford Road when he failed to navigate a curve in the roadway, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Chrysler Pacifica left the roadway, struck multiple trees, traveled down an embankment and then overturned, the sheriff’s office said. The driver’s side front airbag was deployed in the vehicle, and evidence shows Essenburg was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Essenburg was pronounced dead at the scene. While there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were factors in this crash, the sheriff’s office is waiting on toxicology reports for a final determination.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Edenville and Jerome township fire departments, MyMichigan EMS and the Midland County Medical Examiner.

