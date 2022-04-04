Advertisement

DNR: 2 injured in Gladwin Co. ORV crash

Off-roading on the state's 3,800-plus miles of designated trails, not to mention five scramble...
Off-roading on the state's 3,800-plus miles of designated trails, not to mention five scramble areas, draws ORV enthusiasts from all over Michigan.(David Kenyon | source: Michigan Department of Natural Resources)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADWIN CO., Mich. (WNEM)- Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are investigating an off-road vehicle crash in Gladwin County where two residents received serious injuries.

A 23-year-old Midland County woman and a 22-year-old Saginaw County man were air lifted to Hurley Medical Center after the ORV they were operating became fully engulfed in flames. Both are in stable condition after being treated for burn injuries, according to the DNR.

On Sunday, Gladwin County Central Dispatch told emergency responders an ORV had rolled over and maybe exploded. The crash happened on state land west of Adams Road near the Island Lake Road intersection.

The riders were parked at the Gladwin County snowmobile trailhead with a group who they were riding with. Witnesses told a DNR officer, the Saginaw County man drove the ORV over a small dirt hill and landed it on its nose after flipping. The ORV overturned and caught on fire, according to the DNR.

The man crawled away from the ORV and the Midland County woman had to be removed from her safety harness by people at the scene.

An unidentified man was taken to the University of Michigan Medical Center in West Branch after helping with the incident. The man was taken to Hurley Medical Center for receiving burns while getting the woman out of the ORV, according to the DNR.

The DNR says, both were wearing safety harnesses when the crash happened. Helmets are not required on this type of vehicle, and neither were wearing one.

Residents can learn more about ORV safety through the DNR’s Ride Right safety campaign on their website.

