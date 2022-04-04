Drying out Tuesday, warming up a bit too

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Another month, same old story. Another round of showers have passed through Mid-Michigan today, with some areas seeing a bit of snowfall accumulation this morning.

As we work through this evening, the rain and snow will depart, and we’ll get a bit of a break late tonight and Tuesday, but don’t get used to it. Most of this week will be on the unsettled side, especially as we head into Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

An area of low pressure will continue drifting to the east tonight, and until it clears the area, showers will remain possible.

These showers will continue to be temperature dependent, entirely rain in areas that are warm enough, with some occasional snowflakes or outright snow in places that we are cold enough. These showers should become a bit weaker and more spotty as the night goes on, eventually ending around or shortly after midnight.

Temperatures are mostly in the 30s at the dinner hour, and shouldn’t drop too much farther into the night with plenty of clouds sticking around into Tuesday morning. Low to middle 30s are most likely tonight.

With a wind that is lighter overnight and plenty of moisture from our wet weather today, we’ll have a chance at some fog for the morning commute.

Tuesday

Despite what could be a dreary start with clouds and fog, we should be on the drier side on Tuesday. Our wind will be out of the east southeast around 5 to 10 miles per hour, occasionally gusting toward 20 miles per hour.

Highs Tuesday are expected to be warmer than Monday as we dry out. (WNEM)

Highs are expected to be warmer on Tuesday with upper 40s to middle 50s for inland locations. With a wind coming off of Lake Huron, our lakeshore areas will run a bit cooler.

Although our next system will be on it’s way for Wednesday, dry weather can be expected through midnight Tuesday evening. Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to middle 40s, so any overnight precipitation will be rain.

Wednesday

Another area of low pressure will pass through the Great Lakes region on Wednesday, bringing us another likely round of showers. While severe weather is not expected, this will be another solid rainfall over the area.

Rain slowly moves across the area on Wednesday. Severe weather is not expected, but another measurable rain is expected. (WNEM)

Showers are expected to move in gradually Wednesday morning and march slowly eastward across the area much of the day. With the persistence through the day and some heavier showers embedded within the line, current expectations are for another 0.50″ to 1″ of rainfall around the TV5 viewing area. It’s not out of the question that some areas pick up over 1″ in the heaviest areas, especially where any thunderstorms occur.

Wednesday rainfall totals are expected to fall between another 0.50" to 1". (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

Showers will eventually wind down to just spotty areas of rain, if any showers remain at all, around midnight or shortly after. Lows will be in the low 30s to around 40 Wednesday night.

