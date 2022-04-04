Expert: Masks coming off creates less protection from pollen during allergy season

Mich. (WNEM)- Allergy season is right around the corner and experts are expecting allergies to be worse this year.

Across the country, patients say they feel like their allergies are more intense than years prior.

“Believe it or not, though, tree pollen is blooming right now. Even though the weather has been a bit miserable and cold. So some patients right now, they may be feeling symptoms of nasal congestion, itchy eyes, runny nose,” said Dr. Alexander Horbal from the Midland Allergy Clinic.

According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 50 million Americans live with various types of allergies. Many of them deal with seasonal allergies from tree, grass, and weed pollen.

During the pandemic, masks added a bit of protection from pollen. As people begin to remove their masks, allergies may hit them harder.

“Once these masks start coming off, you are going to kind of get hit with that double whammy. So, you’re going to be exposed and being that you’ve been protected for a while, this extra hit that you’re gonna notice, it gets a little worse with it,” Horbal said.

Horbal said there are some things people who suffer from allergies can do to help reduce their exposure to pollen.

“A big thing that I always tell my patients is protecting indoors. So, keeping your bedroom windows closed, keeping your house windows closed. You know, taking a quick bath, deceiving that pollen off, yeah, before you go to bed at night,” Horbal said.

The AAAFA said the impact of climate change has become a dangerous cycle for allergy season. Rising global temperatures are causing heat waves and droughts, which is leading to an increase in pollen.

