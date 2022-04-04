Kildee introduces bill aimed at providing tax relief to dealerships struggling from semiconductor shortage

Mich. (WNEM)- Congressman Dan Kildee announced new bipartisan legislation to provide tax relief to Michigan car dealerships struggling to maintain inventory.

For months, the global semiconductor shortage has battered the auto industry. With fewer vehicles being produced, auto dealers have struggled to maintain inventory triggering large, unexpected tax liabilities for many.

“Part of the the tax law that really hits car dealers hard if they can’t re-supply their inventory after they sell a vehicle. Say they sell 500 vehicles in a year, if they can’t replace those vehicles with new inventory, they have a real problem,” Kildee said.

Because of the way a car dealership’s net earnings are calculated. Kildee said supply chain issues have skewed their numbers.

“So, it would look like they had a huge net profit from the sale of vehicles, but no cost to replace those vehicles,” Kildee said.

It’s called LIFO accounting, last in, first out. Which allows dealerships to only be taxed on the difference between the proceeds from the sales of vehicles and the cost to replace them.

“And because they are not able to replenish the vehicles, suddenly they’re getting this huge tax hit,” Kildee said.

That’s why Kildee introduced the Supply Chain Disruptions Relief Act. A bipartisan bill aimed at providing tax relief to car dealerships struggling to maintain inventory because of the global semiconductor shortage.

“This fix would be a short-term fix not a permanent fix. It would simply allow for vehicles that are sold in 2020, 2021. For those dealerships to have until 2025 to replenish their inventory and not take a great big tax hit as a result of the supply chain issues,” Kildee said.

The bill is supported by the National Automobile Dealers Association along with a number of local car dealerships here in mid-Michigan. Kildee is hoping that congress acts quickly and turns this proposed legislation into a law that benefits car dealerships.

“They’re a strong part of our community. They’re the ones that donate to our little league and help the community in many ways. We don’t want to hit them when they’re already down,” Kildee said.

