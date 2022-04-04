Advertisement

Mid-Michigan universities re-think strategy as enrollment steadily declines

Students attend at graduation ceremony.
Students attend at graduation ceremony.(Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Trevor Sochocki and James Paxson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Mich. (WNEM)- Enrollment at local universities is steadily declining year after year.

While the pandemic didn’t help boost admission rates, Michigan and Midwest schools at large were seeing a downward trend going back before COVID-19.

Northwood University and Saginaw Valley State University are seeing a downward trend over the last decade or so, but they remain cautiously optimistic.

“Our applications and number of admitted students, committed students in total are well ahead year-on-year looking out towards the fall compared to the prior years,” said Chip Reeves, vice president of admissions and marketing at Northwood.

While the pandemic forced students to re-think college, it also made the schools re-think their options.

“We recognized again, a number of things that we believe that students and families were looking for, including more choice and flexibility in their curriculum, opportunities to kind of personalize what they were studying to their areas of interest,” Reeves said.

SVSU spokesman JJ Boehm is also looking forward to the fall.

“If you look ahead to this upcoming August and the upcoming academic year, we’re seeing some encouraging trends in terms of more applications and more interest both from students within the state of Michigan and domestically, but also internationally as well,” Boehm said.

According to data from SVSU’s website, last semester’s enrollment declined about 6 percent from the year before.

Looking at previous winter semesters, the school has lost nearly one-third of students since 2013.

“I think there was some hesitancy on the parts of some students and families to pursue college, and especially to pursue college for this upcoming year because of how much had been uncertain during those high school students’ senior years,” Boehm said.

Boehm also said there were fewer high school grads in Michigan and throughout the Midwest generally. He thinks the relaxing of United States’ borders will help boost the school’s international student population.

