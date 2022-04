OVID, Mich. (WNEM)- The Michigan State Police Department is looking for Jace Curtis, 16, who was last seen by his parents on March 26 in Ovid.

Curtis was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a black hoodie. Police say he is 6′3″, 280 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone knows any information, they can call MSP at 810-732-1111.

