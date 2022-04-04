Police: Victim of Flint shooting dies at hospital

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in the city of Flint that left one person dead.

Officers were sent to the 2600 block of Flushing Road on Sunday, April 3 at 3:29 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

The male victim was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police. No arrests have been made at this time.

While the investigation continues, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Trooper Elizabeth Wickersham at 810-237-6958. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

