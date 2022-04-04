Rain & snow likely Monday, more rain mid-week

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - After a mostly dry Sunday, more precipitation chances will stay in the forecast going into the new week including rain and snow.

Regardless of the chance for snow, high temperatures will stay mild during the week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisories are in play for Gratiot, Isabella, and Clare counties until Monday afternoon.

Tonight (Sunday)

After a few breaks in the clouds earlier this evening, mostly cloudy skies take back over going into the later evening and overnight hours. Despite an isolated shower, we expect to stay dry into the early overnight hours.

Lows tonight will drop back into the upper 20s north and low 30s south of the Tri-Cities.

Winds tonight from the SE around 5-10 mph.

Next Week

Monday will have another decent chance at more rain and snow showers. Latest trends are showing some cooler temperatures, meaning we lean more towards temperature profiles supporting snow. Snow would be most likely in the AM.

Areas west of the Tri-Cities will stand the best chance to see some wet, heavy snowfall accumulations. This includes areas near Mt. Pleasant to Clare.

Timing will be from the morning hours around sunrise through the afternoon and evening. Precipitation types are expected to chance over to rain for many by the PM with temperature rising above freezing.

Here’s a look at snowfall amounts for Monday, primarily for the morning and early afternoon.

Tuesday is looking mainly dry with more clouds. Some data wants to bring in showers late Tuesday. The bulk of the rain looks to hold off until Wednesday and is looking to last through as least Friday. Friday could even have some snow mixing in again.

With river levels high for many already, flooding concerns will be monitored closely for this upcoming week.

