Rain & snow Monday, slushy roads possible west

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The new workweek starts off with rain and snow moving into Mid-Michigan. This is all as another low pressure system tracks our way out of the Plains. Most will see snow melting on contact with pavement this morning with accumulations mostly on grassy or elevated surfaces, but our western cities stand a better chance to see some slushy roads in the middle of this morning. Because of this possibility, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for our western counties. That information can be found in the Weather Alerts section of our website.

Today

Rain, drizzle, and snow is starting to move into Clare, Mount Pleasant, Alma, and Ithaca this morning. The Tri-Cities, north of the Saginaw Bay, Flint, and the Thumb won’t see this rain and snow picking up until mid-to-late morning (8-9 AM for Flint and the Tri-Cities, just before noon for the Thumb). The snowfall in our western counties where the advisory is could have a few heavier bursts too, so sporadic reductions in visibility are possible. The transition from snow to rain this afternoon will occur from the south.

Snowfall transitions to rain from south to north. (WNEM)

Snowfall totals will be higher farther west in the area. Totals there could come in between 1″-3″. Totals will lower as you travel east. As mentioned above, most of these accumulations will be on grassy or elevated surfaces, but our western counties could see a few slushy roads.

Highs totals west, lower east. Most accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces. (WNEM)

Rainfall will check in around 0.25″ or less for most of the area, but our southwestern counties have been trending a little higher as the low intensifies. Totals there could come in between 0.25″ to 0.50″.

Rainfall Total through Monday Night (WNEM)

Highs today land around 40 degrees for much of the region. A lot of this snow will end up melting later today due to the above-freezing temperatures. The wind will be out of the east southeast between 5 and 15 mph, with a few gusts this afternoon occasionally reaching 20 mph.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

Past a few lingering showers this evening and overnight, conditions will be rain-free with mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight settle in the middle 30s, all above freezing, so there isn’t much of a concern for ice on Tuesday morning’s drive. The wind will slow to 5 to 10 mph out of the east.

Lows Monday Night (WNEM)

Tuesday

Dry weather takes control during the daytime with mostly cloudy skies. There could be some filtered sunshine in the afternoon Tuesday, but overall the clouds will still make an appearance during the day. Highs will be warmer, though, up to the lower 50s by the afternoon! We’ll have an easterly wind from 5 to 15 mph which will keep the shoreline cooler, though. Late Tuesday night and into Wednesday is where more rain moves back into the area with another slow-moving system passing by the Great Lakes.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

