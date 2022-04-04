Saginaw Police investigating deadly shooting of woman

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives are investigating the deadly shooting of a 35-year-old woman in the city of Saginaw.

On Sunday, April 3 at 3:51 p.m., Saginaw police officers were sent to the 1200 block of Dillon Street for the victim of a shooting inside a residence. When officers arrived, they found a deceased 35-year-old woman, identified as Shardae Davenport.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family members that loved Shardae, along with the community,” the Saginaw Police Department wrote in a press release.

Davenport suffered at least one gunshot wound, Saginaw Police said. At this time no one has been taken into custody. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Robert Frazier at 989-759-1762. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.