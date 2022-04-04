Saginaw Twp. police equip patrol vehicles with sensory bags for children with autism

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - April is Autism Acceptance Month. It’s a time of the year to talk about and bring light to autism and those on the spectrum.

The Saginaw Township Police Department now has sensory bags in every patrol vehicle thanks to a local detective.

“Lot of times when people are on the spectrum, they have sensory issues, whether it’s hypo-sensitivities, overstimulated or understimulated,” said Det. Justin Severs with the Saginaw Township Police Department.

Det. Severs came up with the idea for the sensory kits called Carter Kits. His son, Carter, was diagnosed with autism at 2-years-old.

“So the intended purpose is to, in a high-stress situation, in order to bring down the stress level, bring down the anxiety, bring over the stimulus if you’re overstimulated, to be able to settle them down just to help them, to be able to talk to them,” Severs said.

The kits include small toys to help distract, a weighted blanket, sunglasses and earmuffs to reduce stimulation. They also include a nonverbal card to help communicate.

After starting Carter Kits in 2019, the organization is now a nonprofit with more than 1,500 kits across the country and thousands more on the way to Michigan.

“It just shows that there was a need that we never really thought of,” Severs said. “I never thought of it as a first responder until Carter, you know, until he was in my household.”

The police department also has an autism alert form on its website. Once the form is completed, you can email it to jsevers@saginawtownship.net. For the subject line in the email, include “Autism Alert Form.”

“We’ll keep that on file here and that way if we ever have to respond in case of an emergency we have all that information right at our fingertips before we even get on the scene,” Severs said.

