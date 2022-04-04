Soaring Eagle’s Ascend Sportsbook opens

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM)- Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort officially opened the Ascend Sportsbook on Monday, April 4.

The sportsbook is part of Soaring Eagle’s statewide venture into sports betting and I-gaming, which will include the Eagle Casino and Sports mobile platform coming later this spring.

The grand opening comes just in time for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. Kansas faces North Carolina for the title. The game tips off at 9:20 p.m. on TBS.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.