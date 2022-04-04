Advertisement

Soaring Eagle’s Ascend Sportsbook opens

Soaring Eagle in Mt. Pleasant
Soaring Eagle in Mt. Pleasant(WNEM)
By James Paxson
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM)- Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort officially opened the Ascend Sportsbook on Monday, April 4.

The sportsbook is part of Soaring Eagle’s statewide venture into sports betting and I-gaming, which will include the Eagle Casino and Sports mobile platform coming later this spring.

The grand opening comes just in time for the NCAA men’s basketball championship. Kansas faces North Carolina for the title. The game tips off at 9:20 p.m. on TBS.

