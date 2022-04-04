Two mid-Michigan basketball coaches honored by Associated Press

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A pair of local high school girls basketball coaches have been honored by the Associated Press.

There are four divisions in the state’s classification system, with half of those coaches coming from mid-Michigan.

Kyle Theisen was named the division one coach of the year by the Associated Press. He has been the girls’ basketball coach at Midland Dow for eight years.

“It’s cool. I guess it’s an honor. It makes you feel good that people are recognizing you, but it’s really more of an honor for the coaching staff in general and all the girls,” Theisen said.

Theisen led Dow to the state quarterfinals with a 23-2 record. It was also the team’s fourth straight Saginaw Valley League title.

“There’s no lucking into that many wins. This senior group that just graduated had more wins than anybody in Dow history. So that happens because of hard work and time in the gym,” Theisen said.

Through 190 games at Dow, Theisen’s record is an incredible 166-24, which means over the last eight years Dow averages only three losses a season.

“Since 2017, we’ve had seven girls make all-state. So over that five-year span, that’s a lot of girls with a lot of talent and that’s the reason why we win games,” he said.

After leading Frankenmuth to the state quarterfinals for the first time in 26 years, Joe Jacobs was honored as the division two coach of the year by the Associated Press.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t thank the girls. The ball has to go in the basket to make me look pretty good. So they were able to do so, my assistant coaches, this is a collective effort,” Jacobs said.

Frankenmuth went 22-3 this past season, winning the Tri-Valley Conference East. They did so despite losing their best player, Lexi Boyke, to a season-ending injury during the first game of the season.

“The collective group effort really kind of was, you know, we’re not gonna go out like this and we have goals,” Jacobs said.

A handful of local players were named first-team all-state by the Associated Press including the following:

Division one: Sarah Rambus from Flushing

Division two: Macey Fegan from Standish-Sterling

Ellie Toney from Corunna

Division three: Adelyn Moore from Caro

Division four: Madison Loobey from Nouvel

Katelyn Pnacek from Coleman

Ava Boike from Genesee Christian

