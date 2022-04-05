$1M Powerball prize remains unclaimed

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A $1 million Powerball prize remains unclaimed in Michigan.

There is only one month left for the winner to claim the prize before the money goes to the state school aid fund.

The winning ticket from May 5, 2021 was sold at the Warren Market, located at 28069 Mound Road in Warren. It matched all five white numbers drawn: 16-23-28-40-63.

The winner can contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to claim their prize. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on May 5.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.