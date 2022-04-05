Advertisement

$1M Powerball prize remains unclaimed

Powerball
Powerball(Multi-State Lottery Association (MGN))
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A $1 million Powerball prize remains unclaimed in Michigan.

There is only one month left for the winner to claim the prize before the money goes to the state school aid fund.

The winning ticket from May 5, 2021 was sold at the Warren Market, located at 28069 Mound Road in Warren. It matched all five white numbers drawn: 16-23-28-40-63.

The winner can contact the Michigan Lottery Player Relations Division at 517-373-1237 to claim their prize. The prize must be claimed by 4:45 p.m. on May 5.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Bradley James Orr
Clare man sentenced for drug, OWI charges in 2020 crash
Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday afternoon, April 5.
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, April 5
Flint School Board meeting
Flint school board member charged with assault
Marble Hill Police will be conducting more foot patrols in neighborhoods as part of a new...
Northwood University offering discount for first responders