Another round of measurable rain Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Dry days have become so valuable between our many rounds of showers over the last few weeks, and today we experienced one of those breaks.

But just as one of those dry days arrived, yet another system will be knocking on the door as we head into Wednesday, with another round of measurable rainfall. While the rain is going to be a nuisance, local rivers are largely still in good shape and no severe weather is expected.

This Evening & Overnight

Dry weather is expected to hold through the evening hours tonight, with a chance at some late day sun here and there. Based on satellite images around 5 PM, the farther south you go, the better chance you’ll have at some clearing before sunset tonight (around 8:07 PM).

Temperatures are mostly a mix of 40s and 50s, though some of our lakeshore counties are reporting some upper 30s with the easterly wind off the water.

With more clouds filling back in late tonight, overnight lows should remain in the middle 30s to around 40. Some areas of fog are possible once again, but the coverage should be less than last night thanks to a wind that’s a bit stronger around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday

Rain becomes more likely from west to east through the morning, expected to arrive near US-127 around 6-8 AM, spreading eastward gradually through the morning. Most areas should see rain by lunch time, with the exception being our farthest east areas, such as the Thumb.

Wednesday is expected to be another soggy day, with rain moving in during the morning and lasting through the early evening. (WNEM)

Despite the rain, highs should have a chance to warm into the middle 40s to middle 50s. Winds will shift from the southeast to the southwest through the day, blowing roughly 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts near 25 miles per hour.

No severe weather is expected, but rain could come down a bit more efficiently at times, so be mindful in traditionally poor drainage areas, or low-lying roads. Local river reports from the Rifle, Tittabawassee, Cass, and Saginaw rivers show most of our rivers below flood stage, so current expectations are that we’ll avoid major issues.

Those who have standing water in yards and other areas, will likely see those problems get a bit worse, with another 0.40″ to 1″ possible through 12 AM Thursday.

Rainfall totals between 0.40" to 1" are expected on Wednesday. (WNEM)

Rain should end for the most part by 10 PM, with only spotty showers the rest of the night. Lows should stay above freezing into Thursday morning, so we shouldn’t have any concerns for ice. However, if any showers linger overnight, a few snowflakes could mix in if we get cold enough.

Thursday - Saturday

Although the main round of rain will move through on Wednesday, the upper-level low of the system will take awhile longer to pass through the area. Until it departs during the second half of Saturday, scattered off and on showers will remain possible at times until Saturday afternoon.

Most of the showers Thursday should be rain, but some mixed showers with rain and snow (as well as graupel snow pellets) can be expected Friday. On Saturday, temperatures aloft really cool down, allowing for primarily snow. At this time, no significant accumulation is expected.

Highs from Thursday through Saturday will generally be in the 40s. Any precipitation amounts during the Thursday - Saturday stretch are also expected to be minor each day, not adding up quite as much as Wednesday.

