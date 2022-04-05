ARPA money being used to help Bay Veterans Foundation learning center

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- The Bay Veterans Foundation will soon have a new home thanks to the Bay City Commission.

Nearly $200,000 from the American Rescue Plan has been earmarked by the commission for the organization to complete its workshop learning center, which is wonderful news to Mike Jamrog. He is one of the board members for the non-profit.

“Well, basically put us really near the top to finishing the growth structure of the first phase workshop in the multipurpose center and for programming our lounge area and some of the other amenities,” Jamrog said.

The non-profit is one of several organizations throughout the city that will be receiving money to fund community projects. For the past few months, the commission has been considering various programs that could utilize the funding.

After purchasing their building on N. Madison Avenue, the Bay Veterans Foundation started work to turn it into a learning center. Unfortunately, finding funding over the last few years became an issue.

“COVID hit funding focus for a lot of foundations and individuals that we ask for help, their focus changed to COVID-19 relief, the floods in Sanford area. Certainly, the funds are needed for relief for those people,” Jamrog said.

The foundation wants to not only assist and provide services to veterans and active-duty military, but the group also wants to engage with the community and local youth. It wants to teach kids not only how to use tools, but also that there is a lot to being a veteran.

“It teaches the youth that there’s more to a veteran than a GI Joe. We had veterans have a tremendous amount of leadership skills and knowledge that we’ve been trained to use and hopefully we can turn that into into imparting that back on the youth,” Jamrog said.

Other groups that will receive funding include the NAACP, the United Way, the Boys and Girls Club of the Great Lakes Region, and the YMCA focusing on programs like women’s educational and empowerment, workforce development, and young adult engagement.

The commission has allocated a little more than $16 million in ARPA funding, leaving more than $14 million left to be distributed.

